Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Will play Saturday

Harrison (wrist) is active for Saturday's game against the Lakers.

Harrison missed Thursday's loss to the Hornets due to a right wrist injury but the 23-year-old will take the court Saturday night. He will likely resume his role as starting point guard, but if his minutes are at all monitored, look for Briante Weber and Mario Chalmers to potentially see more action -- especially with Tyreke Evans (personal) not available.

