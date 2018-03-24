Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Will play Saturday
Harrison (wrist) is active for Saturday's game against the Lakers.
Harrison missed Thursday's loss to the Hornets due to a right wrist injury but the 23-year-old will take the court Saturday night. He will likely resume his role as starting point guard, but if his minutes are at all monitored, look for Briante Weber and Mario Chalmers to potentially see more action -- especially with Tyreke Evans (personal) not available.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Questionable Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Out Thursday vs. Hornets•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Cleared to play•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Probable Wednesday vs. Philly•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Posts 19 points, eight dimes in Monday's loss•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...