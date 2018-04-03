Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Will remain out Wednesday

Harrison (wrist) will not play Wednesday against New Orleans.

Harrison continues to nurse soreness in his right wrist, and the injury report also indicates that he's battling a left shoulder issue. Wednesday will mark his fourth straight absence, and it's unclear if the Grizzlies will make an effort to get him back on the floor again this season.

