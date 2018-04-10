Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Won't play Wednesday
Harrison (wrist) is out for Wednesday's season finale against the Thunder.
Harrison's wrist injury, which has caused him to miss the past seven games, will force him out of Wednesday's action, subsequently ending his season. He drastically improved over his rookie campaign, averaging 9.5 points, 3.2 assists and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 42.2 percent from the field in 23.7 minutes.
