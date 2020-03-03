Tolliver played 19 minutes off the bench and provided 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-5 3Pt) and three rebounds Monday in the Grizzlies' 127-88 win over the Hawks.

After first agreeing to a 10-day deal with Memphis only a few hours prior to tipoff, Tolliver didn't even have the benefit of taking part in shootaround with his new team. That didn't stop coach Taylor Jenkins from turning to Tolliver right away, as the veteran got off the bench in the first quarter before the game even turned into a blowout. Tolliver was able to light it up from distance in his debut, with his 12 points exceeding his combined output (nine) from his nine games with Sacramento before the Kings waived him Saturday. He looks poised to stick around in the rotation as a backup power forward at least until the Grizzlies return one of Jaren Jackson (knee), Brandon Clarke (quadriceps) or Justise Winslow (back) from injury.