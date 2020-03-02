Tolliver signed a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The veteran was waived by the Kings on Saturday, and after numerous inquires from various squads, Tolliver has officially latch on with the Grizzlies. Although it's a 10-day contract, Tolliver will likely seize plentiful opportunities to make an impact, as the Grizzlies are batting the injury bug especially at the power-forward position. Tolliver averaged 3.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 42 appearances with Portland and Sacramento this season.