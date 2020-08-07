Tolliver will start Friday against the Thunder, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
Brandon Clarke will come off the bench, as it appears Tolliver is being inserted into the starting five for floor-spacing purposes. He's 3-for-4 from deep in the bubble in 37 minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Anthony Tolliver: Officially joins Memphis•
-
Anthony Tolliver: Has verbal deal with Grizz•
-
Anthony Tolliver: Likely to re-sign with Memphis•
-
Grizzlies' Anthony Tolliver: Catches fire from distance in debut•
-
Grizzlies' Anthony Tolliver: Inks deal with Memphis•
-
Kings' Anthony Tolliver: Officially waived by Kings•