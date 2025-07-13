Bacot finished with 14 points (4-9 FG, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and four blocks across 23 minutes during Saturday's Summer League 96-86 loss against the Trail Blazers.

Bacot recorded a double-double Saturday, as he was a force to be reckoned with on the glass as well as in the scoring column. The North Carolina product was also a standout defensively with a game-high four blocks, showcasing his skills as a rim protector.