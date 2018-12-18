Grizzlies' Austin Rivers: Expected to sign with Grizzlies
Rivers is expected to sign with the Grizzlies once he is officially bought out by the Suns, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Rivers, who was dealt to the Suns as part of the deal that sent Trevor Ariza to Washington earlier in the week, is set to join the Grizzlies after being waived by Phoenix. Before being traded, Rivers posted averages of 7.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 23.6 minutes with the Wizards (29 games). He figures to see similar opportunities with the Grizzlies, though his exact role remains undetermined.
