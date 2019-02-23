Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Another solid performance Friday
Bradley produced 17 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 33 minutes during Friday's 112-106 loss to the Clippers.
Bradley continues to score the ball well for his new team, coming away with 17 points in Friday's loss. He has scored at least 15 points in each of his last three games, averaging 21.7 points to go with 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.7 triples. It appears as though he is going to play big minutes on a nightly basis and should be at least considered in some 12-team formats.
