Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Available Saturday
Bradley (knee) is available for Saturday's contest against the Mavericks.
As expected, Bradley will take the floor despite right knee soreness. Since the All-Star break, he's averaging 14.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steal across 31.0 minutes.
