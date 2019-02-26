Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Battling through soreness
Bradly is probable for Wednesday's game against Chicago due to right ankle and right knee soreness.
Bradley's injuries aren't overly significant, and he's expected to play through some soreness Wednesday evening. The Grizzlies should officially clear him to play sometime before tipoff.
