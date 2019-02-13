Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Career-high 33 points in loss
Bradley exploded for 33 points (15-21 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 108-107 loss to the Spurs.
Bradley tallied a career high scoring total, stepping up with Mike Conley (illness) sidelined. He also matched his season high in assists, handing out six dimes for the third time here in 2018-19. Bradley is having his worst shooting season since he was a rookie, so he shouldn't be expected to duplicate this type of showing anytime soon. With that being said, Wednesday's matchup with the lowly Bulls may represent another decent chance to roll with the 28-year-old veteran, especially in daily leagues.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Uninspiring debut Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Starting in Grizzlies debut•
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Expected to be available•
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Traded to Grizzlies•
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Fights through knee problems in loss•
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Returns immediately•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...