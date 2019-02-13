Bradley exploded for 33 points (15-21 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 108-107 loss to the Spurs.

Bradley tallied a career high scoring total, stepping up with Mike Conley (illness) sidelined. He also matched his season high in assists, handing out six dimes for the third time here in 2018-19. Bradley is having his worst shooting season since he was a rookie, so he shouldn't be expected to duplicate this type of showing anytime soon. With that being said, Wednesday's matchup with the lowly Bulls may represent another decent chance to roll with the 28-year-old veteran, especially in daily leagues.