Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Dishes six dimes in Friday's win
Bradley totaled seven points (2-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, one rebound, and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 114-104 win over the Jazz.
Bradley finished with a team high minute total while handing out at least five assists for the fourth time in the last five contests, this despite the fact that he was playing through left ankle soreness. However, his five-game streak of double-digit scoring came to an end. Assuming Bradley is healthy enough to suit up for Sunday's matchup with the Magic, he'll look to bounce back against another tough defensive opponent.
