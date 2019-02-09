Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Expected to be available
Bradley is expected to make his debut for the Grizzlies on Saturday in their game versus the Pelicans, Chris Herrington of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Bradley was traded from the Clippers to the Grizzlies on Saturday in exchange for Garrett Temple and JaMychal Green. The Grizzlies also added three new potential rotational players from the Raptors in a trade centered around Marc Gasol. Thus, it remains to be seen what type of role Bradley will have in the team's rotation out the gate, but he figures to be involved. He fits the grit-and-grind mold that Memphis covets, but it is unclear if he will see the nearly 30 minutes per game he saw in Los Angeles.
