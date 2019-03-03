Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Good to go
Bradley (knee) will play Sunday against the Thunder.
As expected, Bradley has been given the green light to participate in Sunday's clash after being considered probable. The former first-round pick could be in store for more opportunities with Mike Conley (rest) out of the mix.
