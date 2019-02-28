Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Leads way against Bulls
Bradley scored a team-high 23 points (7-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding seven rebounds, seven assists and a steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 109-107 loss to the Bulls.
It's the second time in seven games with the Grizzlies that Bradley has scored 20 or more points. The veteran guard is seeing significantly more usage with his new club than he was with the Clippers, averaging 16.4 points, 3.7 assists, 3.6 boards, 1.9 three-pointers and 1.0 steals, numbers he's shown in the past he's capable of maintaining over the long haul.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Will play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Battling through soreness•
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Another solid performance Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Modest numbers in loss to Bulls•
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Career-high 33 points in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Uninspiring debut Saturday•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...