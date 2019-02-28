Bradley scored a team-high 23 points (7-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding seven rebounds, seven assists and a steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 109-107 loss to the Bulls.

It's the second time in seven games with the Grizzlies that Bradley has scored 20 or more points. The veteran guard is seeing significantly more usage with his new club than he was with the Clippers, averaging 16.4 points, 3.7 assists, 3.6 boards, 1.9 three-pointers and 1.0 steals, numbers he's shown in the past he's capable of maintaining over the long haul.