Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Modest numbers in loss to Bulls
Bradley scored a team-high 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt) while adding five assists, a rebound and a steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 122-110 loss to the Bulls.
While the Grizzlies did get balanced scoring -- five other Memphis players chipped in exactly 12 points -- the roster simply lacks a reliable go-to offensive option, forcing defensive specialist Bradley into a lead role he's not particularly suited for in the long run. He is averaging 18.7 points, 4.3 assists, 2.7 boards, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in three games since being acquired at the trade deadline, but expect his scoring output to drop after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Career-high 33 points in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Uninspiring debut Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Starting in Grizzlies debut•
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Expected to be available•
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Traded to Grizzlies•
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Fights through knee problems in loss•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...