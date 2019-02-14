Bradley scored a team-high 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt) while adding five assists, a rebound and a steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 122-110 loss to the Bulls.

While the Grizzlies did get balanced scoring -- five other Memphis players chipped in exactly 12 points -- the roster simply lacks a reliable go-to offensive option, forcing defensive specialist Bradley into a lead role he's not particularly suited for in the long run. He is averaging 18.7 points, 4.3 assists, 2.7 boards, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in three games since being acquired at the trade deadline, but expect his scoring output to drop after the All-Star break.