Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Out again Sunday
Bradley (lower leg) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
The Grizzlies haven't officially confirmed as much, but Bradley's season is more than likely over. He'll be sidelined for a 10th straight game Sunday and seems unlikely to make it back for either of the Grizzlies' final two contests. With Mike Conley (ankle) also joining Bradley in street clothes, Delon Wright and Tyler Dorsey are expected to serve as Memphis' starting backcourt.
