Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Probable for Sunday
Bradley is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Thunder with right knee and wrist soreness.
The injury doesn't seem to be anything serious, as it seems likely he will still play Sunday. A final call will come prior to Sunday's game, however all signs are pointing to him being able to go.
