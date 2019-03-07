Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Probable vs. Jazz
Bradley is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Jazz with left ankle soreness.
Bradley popped up on the injury report prior to Tuesday's game but it was due to soreness in his right wrist. Now, he's battling ankle soreness, but it still doesn't appear to be too serious. Expect Bradley to be in the lineup Friday vs. Utah.
