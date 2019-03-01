Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Probable with sore knee
Bradley, due to a sore right knee, is probable for Saturday's contest against the Mavericks.
Bradley is a little banged up, but it's nothing that's expected to prevent him from taking the court Saturday. Over the past six games, he's averaging 17.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steal across 31.8 minutes.
