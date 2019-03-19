Bradley is listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Rockets due to right knee and right wrist soreness.

It appears as though Bradley ended Saturday's game against the Wizards a bit banged up after posting 21 points over 34 minutes of action. With two injuries to watch closely, Bradely will likely be a game-time call come Wednesday. If the veteran guard needs one game to rest his ailing knee, wrist or both, Delon Wright will presumably enter the starting lineup Wednesday with Tyler Dorsey seeing an increased role as well.