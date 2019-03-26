Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Remains on shelf
Bradley (lower leg) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Golden State.
Bradley has yet to be re-evaluated after being diagnosed with a right shin bruise, and he'll remain on the sidelines for at least one more game. He's set to miss his fifth straight matchup Wednesday. Delon Wright and Tyler Dorsey will continue to see an uptick in minutes until Bradley returns to health.
