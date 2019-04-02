Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Ruled out Wednesday
Bradley (leg) has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest against Portland.
It'll be the eight straight game in which Bradley, who has been nursing a lower leg bruise, will be absent for. The disappointing season continues for the former first-round pick in 2010, as he is currently averaging single digits in points scored for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign.
