Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Scores 15 points in Saturday's win
Bradley collected 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, and five assists in 32 minutes during Saturday's 111-81 win over the Mavericks.
Bradley was dealing with knee soreness but nevertheless played more minutes than any Grizzly besides Bruno Caboclo. It's possible Bradley will end up having his minutes reduced as the season comes to a close, but for now the veteran continues to be relied upon fairly heavily on both ends of the court.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Available Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Probable with sore knee•
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Leads way against Bulls•
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Will play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Battling through soreness•
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Another solid performance Friday•
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...