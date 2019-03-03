Bradley collected 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, and five assists in 32 minutes during Saturday's 111-81 win over the Mavericks.

Bradley was dealing with knee soreness but nevertheless played more minutes than any Grizzly besides Bruno Caboclo. It's possible Bradley will end up having his minutes reduced as the season comes to a close, but for now the veteran continues to be relied upon fairly heavily on both ends of the court.