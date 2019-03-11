Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Scores 21 points in Sunday's win
Bradley had 21 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 105-97 win over the Magic.
Bradley earned a team high minute total despite dealing with some minor ankle soreness. Moreover, he has reached double figures in scoring in nine of 12 contests with the Grizzlies since the trade. Bradley is averaging over twice as many points and assists since his arrival in Memphis, and his shooting percentages have skyrocketed as well. With two full days off heading into Wednesday's matchup with the Hawks, Bradley has ample time to rest and recover for what should be a fast-paced affair.
