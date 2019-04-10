Bradley (lower leg) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.

As anticipated, Bradley's right shin contusion will keep him sidelined for the season finale, extending his streak of absences to 12 games. Prior to getting hurt, Bradley enjoyed a strong run as the Grizzlies' starting shooting guard, averaging 16.1 points, 4.0 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 2.0 triples and 1.0 steal in 31.6 minutes per game over 14 outings with the club. He'll enter the final year of his contract in 2019-20 and should be in line for a starting role to begin the season if Memphis doesn't move him elsewhere over the summer.