Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Starting in Grizzlies debut
Bradley will start during Saturday's Grizzlies debut, David Cobb of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Bradley has started all 49 games he's been available for this season, and that streak won't come to an end Saturday when he debuts for the Grizzlies. He's averaging 29.8 minutes this year, though it's not entirely clear if that workload will stick.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Expected to be available•
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Traded to Grizzlies•
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Fights through knee problems in loss•
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Returns immediately•
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Headed to locker room•
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Will play after all•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...