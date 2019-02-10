Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Starting in Grizzlies debut

Bradley will start during Saturday's Grizzlies debut, David Cobb of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Bradley has started all 49 games he's been available for this season, and that streak won't come to an end Saturday when he debuts for the Grizzlies. He's averaging 29.8 minutes this year, though it's not entirely clear if that workload will stick.

