Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Stellar effort in loss
Bradley (knee) poured in 27 points (11-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and added seven assists, five rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in the Grizzlies' 99-95 loss to the Thunder on Sunday.
Bradley's scoring total led the Grizzlies on the night and served as the latest example of the late-season resurgence he's enjoying in Memphis. The veteran sharpshooter is still putting up the occasional clunker from the field, but he's now notched seven double-digit scoring efforts in the last eight games. Just as important, he's shot at least 50.0 percent in four of those contests, a particularly welcome sight considering Bradley had been shooting an abysmal 38.3 percent, including 33.7 percent from three-point range, across 49 starts with the Clippers before the trade deadline. Those figures have bumped up to 47.2 percent and 43.2 percent, respectively, in eight games with the Grizzlies, with Bradley also averaging nearly five more shot attempts per game than he was in Los Angeles (13.3, compared to 8.8).
More News
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Good to go•
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Probable for Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Scores 15 points in Saturday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Available Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Probable with sore knee•
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Leads way against Bulls•
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...