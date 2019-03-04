Bradley (knee) poured in 27 points (11-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and added seven assists, five rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in the Grizzlies' 99-95 loss to the Thunder on Sunday.

Bradley's scoring total led the Grizzlies on the night and served as the latest example of the late-season resurgence he's enjoying in Memphis. The veteran sharpshooter is still putting up the occasional clunker from the field, but he's now notched seven double-digit scoring efforts in the last eight games. Just as important, he's shot at least 50.0 percent in four of those contests, a particularly welcome sight considering Bradley had been shooting an abysmal 38.3 percent, including 33.7 percent from three-point range, across 49 starts with the Clippers before the trade deadline. Those figures have bumped up to 47.2 percent and 43.2 percent, respectively, in eight games with the Grizzlies, with Bradley also averaging nearly five more shot attempts per game than he was in Los Angeles (13.3, compared to 8.8).