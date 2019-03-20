Bradley underwent imaging which revealed a contusion within his right shin. The issue requires rest to resolve, and he'll be re-evaluated in one week.

Bradley suffered the injury during Saturday's loss to the Wizards, though he still managed to drop 21 points, five assists and two rebounds in 34 minutes. While he's sidelined for at least a week, Delon Wright and Tyler Dorsey are candidates to see expanded roles.

