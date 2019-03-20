Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: To be re-evaluated in one week
Bradley underwent imaging which revealed a contusion within his right shin. The issue requires rest to resolve, and he'll be re-evaluated in one week.
Bradley suffered the injury during Saturday's loss to the Wizards, though he still managed to drop 21 points, five assists and two rebounds in 34 minutes. While he's sidelined for at least a week, Delon Wright and Tyler Dorsey are candidates to see expanded roles.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Scores 21 points in Sunday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Good to go•
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Listed as probable Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Dishes six dimes in Friday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Cleared to play•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.