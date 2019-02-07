Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Traded to Grizzlies

Bradley was traded to the Grizzlies on Thursday in exchange for JaMychal Green and Garrett Temple, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

It seems the Grizzlies made this deal in order to facilitate a bigger one, sending out Marc Gasol and receiving Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, C.J. Miles and a 2024 second-round pick from the Raptors. Bradley has been seeing nearly 30 minutes per night this season, but it would be surprising if that kept up. Regardless, he hasn't been fantasy relevant, and that's not expected to change.