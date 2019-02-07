Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Traded to Grizzlies
Bradley was traded to the Grizzlies on Thursday in exchange for JaMychal Green and Garrett Temple, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
It seems the Grizzlies made this deal in order to facilitate a bigger one, sending out Marc Gasol and receiving Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, C.J. Miles and a 2024 second-round pick from the Raptors. Bradley has been seeing nearly 30 minutes per night this season, but it would be surprising if that kept up. Regardless, he hasn't been fantasy relevant, and that's not expected to change.
More News
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...