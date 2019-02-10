Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Uninspiring debut Saturday
Bradley totaled eight points (3-10 FG, two assists, one rebound, and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 99-90 victory over the Pelicans.
Bradley was in the starting lineup for his debut Saturday but failed to impress throughout. He basically split minutes with Delon Wright and if that is the case moving forward, it is going to be difficult for either player to have value outside of deeper formats. Owners should just keep an eye on the situation to see if either player can separate themselves from the other.
