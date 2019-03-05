Bradley (wrist) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.

Bradley was considered probable earlier in the day, but the soreness in his right wrist doesn't look to be anything of concern. Expect the Texas product, who's averaging nearly 19 points per game since joining the Grizzlies, to fill his usual spot in the rotation.

