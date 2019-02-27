Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Will play Wednesday
Bradley (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Bulls, David Cobb of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
As expected, Bradley will play Wednesday. He apparently was struggling with some minor injuries heading into Wednesday's game, although he was able to start and play 34 minutes Monday against the Lakers. Through 55 games, Bradley's averaging 8.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 threes in 29.8 minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Battling through soreness•
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Another solid performance Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Modest numbers in loss to Bulls•
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Career-high 33 points in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Uninspiring debut Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Avery Bradley: Starting in Grizzlies debut•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...