Bradley (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Bulls, David Cobb of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

As expected, Bradley will play Wednesday. He apparently was struggling with some minor injuries heading into Wednesday's game, although he was able to start and play 34 minutes Monday against the Lakers. Through 55 games, Bradley's averaging 8.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 threes in 29.8 minutes.