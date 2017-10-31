Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Advances to two-on-two games

McLemore (foot) has progressed to taking part in two-on-two games in practice and is expected to make a return in two weeks, Ronald Tillery of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

McLemore progressed to on-court work three weeks ago, so this news isn't particularly surprising. Regardless, the news is certainly a good sign for the team, as he may end up being their starter at shooting guard once fully healthy. Once he returns, Andrew Harrison and Dillon Brooks will seemingly see role reduction.