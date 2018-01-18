Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Another DNP-Coach's Decision
McLemore did not see the floor during Wednesday's 105-99 win over the Knicks.
McLemore has now been a healthy scratch in eight of the last 11 contests. Through his first 21 appearances (between Nov. 11 and Dec. 21), McLemore was only averaging 17.8 minutes per game. Nevertheless, he was at least getting some action every night.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Enters starting lineup Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Will make Grizzlies debut Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Will play in G-League on Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Assigned to G-League•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Advances to two-on-two games•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...