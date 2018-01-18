Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Another DNP-Coach's Decision

McLemore did not see the floor during Wednesday's 105-99 win over the Knicks.

McLemore has now been a healthy scratch in eight of the last 11 contests. Through his first 21 appearances (between Nov. 11 and Dec. 21), McLemore was only averaging 17.8 minutes per game. Nevertheless, he was at least getting some action every night.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories