Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Assigned to G-League

McLemore (foot) has been assigned to the Grizzlies' G-League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

McLemore recently progressed to two-on-two games and is expected to return to action in two weeks, so it seems possible the team is sending him down to the G-League for a rehab assignment. More updates on his status should emerge during his time there.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories