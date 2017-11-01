Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Assigned to G-League
McLemore (foot) has been assigned to the Grizzlies' G-League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.
McLemore recently progressed to two-on-two games and is expected to return to action in two weeks, so it seems possible the team is sending him down to the G-League for a rehab assignment. More updates on his status should emerge during his time there.
