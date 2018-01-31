Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Available Wednesday vs. Indiana
McLemore (knee) is available for Wednesday's contest against the Pacers.
McLemore was questionable heading into the contest after missing the past two games with right knee soreness. With the team dealing with a myriad of injuries, McLemore could see significant run Wednesday. In the 11 contests where he's seen at least 20 minutes, McLemore has averaged 10.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.6 threes and 1.5 assists.
