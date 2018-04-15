Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Average season
McLemore managed 7.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists over 56 games played with Memphis during the 2017-18 season.
McLemore was just about average all season long as his stats indicate. The 24-year-old only scored more than 20-points twice while playing in a career low 56 games. McLemore is bound to make around $5.4 million next year in what would be his final year on his contract.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Scores team-high 18 points in Monday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Scores just three points in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Will start Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Scores seven points in defeat Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Disappears Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Scores 16 points in Monday's loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....