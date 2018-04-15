Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Average season

McLemore managed 7.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists over 56 games played with Memphis during the 2017-18 season.

McLemore was just about average all season long as his stats indicate. The 24-year-old only scored more than 20-points twice while playing in a career low 56 games. McLemore is bound to make around $5.4 million next year in what would be his final year on his contract.