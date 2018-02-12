Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Bench-high scoring total in defeat

McLemore poured in 11 points (3-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added three rebounds and one block across 28 minutes in Sunday's 110-92 loss to the Thunder.

The two-guard's scoring total paced the second unit and served as his highest point tally since Jan. 19. McLemore was able to accomplish the feat despite a poor shooting night overall, as he maximized the value of all three of his buckets by draining them from distance. Despite the serviceable final line, McLemore has proven to be far from a trustworthy fantasy asset, as both his playing time and scoring have gone through significant fluctuations this season.