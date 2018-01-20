Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Cleared to play Saturday

McLemore (knee) will play during Saturday's contest against the Pelicans, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

McLemore was previously listed as questionable with knee soreness. He dropped a season-high 21 points in 27 minutes Friday against the Kings -- his former team.

