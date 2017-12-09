Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Coming off bench Friday
McLemore will come off the bench while Andrew Harrison draws the start at shooting guard for Friday's game against the Raptors.
McLemore had made five consecutive starts, averaging 6.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists across only 19.8 minutes per game. So, considering his minimal role, his shift to the pine may not affect his workload and/or production too much.
