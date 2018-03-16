Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Disappears Thursday

Mclemore failed to score while adding just one rebound in seven minutes during Thursday's 111-110 loss to Chicago.

McLemore got into early foul trouble and never got going against the Bulls. Tyreke Evans also returned which will likely have a negative impact on McLemore. He had a nice run of performances over the last two weeks but could fall away now. He is really only an option in deeper leagues, and even then, comes with some risk.