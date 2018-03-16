Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Disappears Thursday

Mclemore failed to score while adding just one rebound in seven minutes during Thursday's 111-110 loss to Chicago.

McLemore got into early foul trouble and never got going against the Bulls. Tyreke Evans also returned which will likely have a negative impact on McLemore. He had a nice run of performances over the last two weeks but could fall away now. He is really only an option in deeper leagues, and even then, comes with some risk.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories