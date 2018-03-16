Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Disappears Thursday
Mclemore failed to score while adding just one rebound in seven minutes during Thursday's 111-110 loss to Chicago.
McLemore got into early foul trouble and never got going against the Bulls. Tyreke Evans also returned which will likely have a negative impact on McLemore. He had a nice run of performances over the last two weeks but could fall away now. He is really only an option in deeper leagues, and even then, comes with some risk.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Scores 16 points in Monday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Shifting to bench Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Puts up 10/6/3 line with three blocks Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Scores 17 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Starting in return to lineup Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Not listed on Wednesday's injury report•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...