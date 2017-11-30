Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Enters starting lineup Wednesday

McLemore will start Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

McLemore will step into the starting lineup for the first time all season with Chandler Parsons (knee) and Mario Chalmers (ankle) both unavailable due to injuries. He's averaged 6.3 points and 2.1 rebounds across 18.1 minutes per game so far this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories