Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Enters starting lineup Wednesday
McLemore will start Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
McLemore will step into the starting lineup for the first time all season with Chandler Parsons (knee) and Mario Chalmers (ankle) both unavailable due to injuries. He's averaged 6.3 points and 2.1 rebounds across 18.1 minutes per game so far this season.
