Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Excels in 30 minutes of play Friday

McLemore posted 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt) three rebounds, two assists, four steals and a blocked shot in 30 minutes during Friday's 108-102 loss to the Nuggets.

There's a good chance we will see more of McLemore as the season winds down as the organization wants to see what they have further down their roster. McLemore has definitely been valuable due to the assortment of injuries Memphis is currently enduring, as he's a capable filler in the backcourt and can also play some at the wing. Memphis seems to end up with injury problems towards the end of every yearly campaign, so McLemore is certainly on the right team in terms of his overall value, which is still minimal at this juncture.