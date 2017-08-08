Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Fractures foot, out 12 weeks
McLemore suffered a non-displaced fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot during a pick-up game in Los Angeles and will be sidelined for 12 weeks after undergoing surgery Tuesday, Chris Herrington of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
The Grizzlies will be without McLemore -- who they signed to a two-year, $10.7 million contract over the summer -- until at least early November. While the 6-foot-6 shooting guard hasn't had a noteworthy career up to this point, Memphis lacks depth at the position, seemingly giving McLemore plenty of opportunities to prove himself. He isn't projected to miss any regular season games, though will miss out on valuable offseason time to work on his game. Overall, this development shouldn't affect his fantasy stock too much, but those who take a chance on him probably shouldn't be surprised if he starts off slow or misses games here and there with lingering soreness.
