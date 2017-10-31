Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Nearing a return
McLemore (foot) remains without a timeline but is "close" to a return, according to coach David Fizdale, Ronald Tillery of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
The Grizzlies have remained quiet regarding McLemore's status since the shooting guard fractured his foot in August, but McLemore progressed to on-court work three weeks ago and did not appear limited while going through drills last week. McLemore should essentially be considered questionable on a game-to-game basis going forward, and his return could equate to adjusted roles for Aaron Harrison and rookie Dylan Brooks.
