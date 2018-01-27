Play

Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Out Friday vs. Clippers

McLemore (knee) is out for Friday's contest against the Clippers.

McLemore showed up on the injury report following Wednesday's game against the Spurs, being listed as questionable. Apparently, the injury is putting McLemore in enough pain to keep him from playing Friday. As a result, Andrew Harrison, Dillon Brooks and Wayne Selden could all see an uptick in workload.

