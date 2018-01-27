Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Out Friday vs. Clippers
McLemore (knee) is out for Friday's contest against the Clippers.
McLemore showed up on the injury report following Wednesday's game against the Spurs, being listed as questionable. Apparently, the injury is putting McLemore in enough pain to keep him from playing Friday. As a result, Andrew Harrison, Dillon Brooks and Wayne Selden could all see an uptick in workload.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Questionable Friday with knee soreness•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Set to return to bench Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Starting Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Questionable Saturday with knee soreness•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Scores season-high 21 points Friday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...