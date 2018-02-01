Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Plays 16 minutes in return Wednesday

McLemore posted four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal across 16 minutes in Wednesday's 105-101 loss to the Pacers.

After missing the last two games with a knee injury, McLemore returned to the tune of just 16 minutes and two baskets to show for it. With the depletion of the Grizzlies roster at the moment, maybe he will see more time as the knee heals, but after a poor shooting performance in his first game back, along with three turnovers, he isn't the top bet to earn more minutes at the moment.