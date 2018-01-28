Play

Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Probable for Monday

McLemore (knee) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Suns.

McLemore dealt with right knee soreness following Wednesday's game against the Spurs and was forced to miss Friday's contest against the Clippers as a result. However, it looks like his absence won't extend beyond the one game, and McLemore should be good to go Monday against Phoenix.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories