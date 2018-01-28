Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Probable for Monday
McLemore (knee) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Suns.
McLemore dealt with right knee soreness following Wednesday's game against the Spurs and was forced to miss Friday's contest against the Clippers as a result. However, it looks like his absence won't extend beyond the one game, and McLemore should be good to go Monday against Phoenix.
